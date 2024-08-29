3 Keys to Victory: SMU eyes 2-0 start
The excitement will be felt this Saturday when the SMU Mustangs (1-0) return to Dallas for their home opener against the Houston Christian Huskies.
SMU enters the game aiming to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2022 and simultaneously extend their impressive home winning streak to nine games.
Meanwhile, the Huskies are hungry for an upset victory to kick off their 2024 campaign in a major way.
Speaking of upsets, the Mustangs dodged one in their season opener, rallying from a 24-13 deficit against the Nevada Wolfpack with a thrilling fourth-quarter performance to secure a 29-24 victory.
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs will aim to avoid a similar close call at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. To achieve that, they must view last week's victory as a wake-up call and minimize mistakes that could prove costly against tougher ACC opponents.
Here are three keys to victory for the Mustangs in their Saturday home opener.
Neutralize the Rush
One key issue last Saturday for defensive coordinator Scott Symons and his unit was stopping the run. Against Nevada, SMU surrendered 148 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Houston Christian's biggest offensive strength last year was their running game, leading the Southland conference with an average of 158.4 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry.
Running back Champ Dozier led the Huskies' rushing attack early last season, carrying the ball 57 times for 294 yards and four touchdowns in four starts before being sidelined by an injury. He averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per carry and 73.5 yards per game.
The Huskies showcased a balanced and potent rushing attack throughout the season, evidenced by the fact that four different players surpassed the 250-yard rushing mark. This demonstrates a committee approach that kept defenses guessing and allowed fresh legs to consistently contribute.
Additionally, the team's ability to find the end zone on the ground was evident with three players scoring four or more rushing touchdowns.
Ball Security
Turnovers and miscues undoubtedly contributed to the Mustangs' sluggish start last week. An early interception thrown by quarterback Preston Stone and a muffed punt by punter Isaac Pearson gifted Nevada prime field position, directly leading to their first score.
Last season, the Huskies defense proved to be a disruptive force, forcing a total of 17 turnovers. Snagging six interceptions, while leading the conference with an impressive 12 forced fumbles and 11 recoveries.
In a matchup where one team is aiming for an upset, generating turnovers can be a game-changer, as we almost witnessed last week.
Strike Fast, Strike Deep
The Mustangs won on a big play last week when Stone connected with tight end RJ Maryland for the game-winning 34-yard touchdown.
This week, Maryland has a chance to etch his name in the Mustangs' record books. With one more touchdown catch, he'll surpass former Mustang Kyle Granson to become the program's all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end.
If there's ever been a perfect time for the Mustangs to showcase their explosive passing attack, this game is it.
With the Huskies' pass defense showing vulnerability, this presents a golden opportunity for Stone and the Mustangs to unleash their deep threats and rack up big plays downfield.
The Huskies' pass defense in 2023 allowed a conference-worst 257.1 yards through the air and 21 touchdowns, while giving up a total of 385.5 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Considering the Mustangs' abundance of talent at both running back and receiver, this matchup presents an ideal opportunity for offensive coordinator Casey Woods to showcase his playmakers and utilize a diverse offensive attack.
-Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
Game Preview: Mustangs set for home opener against Houston Christian
"Consistency is key": Preston Stone on SMU's path to success
How to watch SMU vs. Houston Christian: Live stream, TV channel, Time