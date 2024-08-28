"Consistency is key": Preston Stone on SMU's path to success
SMU quarterback Preston Stone spoke to the media today, sharing his enthusiasm about the new locker room, his return to the field after recovering from an injury, and his expectations for the team's upcoming home game against Houston Christian.
New Locker Room: Stone couldn't contain his excitement about the new locker room, calling it "far and away the coolest locker room I've ever seen." He expressed his gratitude, saying, "A huge thank you to everyone who helped make that possible."
Return to the Field: Stone was happy to be back on the field after recovering from a broken leg injury. suffered last year against Tulane. He described the feeling, stating, "Once the bullets are live, that competitive fire is just a little bit different." He also added, "It felt good to get hit a little bit, felt good to get banged around a little bit."
Reflecting on the Nevada Game: Stone acknowledged the offensive line's performance, saying, "I think our o-line did a great job, they kept my jersey clean pretty much the whole night." However, he also recognized areas for improvement, noting, "There's definitely a couple things that myself, receivers, kind of the whole offense as a unit that we got to get on the same page with."
Game One to Game Two Jump: Stone emphasized the importance of improving from week to week, stating, "There's always tends to be a pretty big jump in game one and game two." He believes the team's passion for the game will be key to their success, adding, "We got a lot of guys on our team who really love football."
In-Helmet Communication: Stone described his experience using in-helmet communication during the game, stating, "It was really cool... it definitely helps with just expediting my process."
Expectations for the Home Game: Stone expressed the team's eagerness for their first home game, stating, "We're all really excited to play." He highlighted the importance of consistency, saying, "The name of the game is consistency for us."
