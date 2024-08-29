Game Preview: Mustangs set for home opener against Houston Christian
The SMU Mustangs prepare to kick off its seven-game home slate this Saturday, hosting Houston Christian at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The Mustangs are riding high after a 29-24 season-opening victory over Nevada avoiding a near upset, while securing their sixth consecutive season-opening win.
Meanwhile the Huskies coming of a 6-5 finish last season are led by first–year head coach Jason Bachtel who served as the teams offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.
While SMU hopes to start the season 2-0, the Huskies are determined to provide a challenge similar to what the Mustangs faced last Saturday.
Here is a preview heading into Saturday's action and a look at what you need to know!
Key Storylines
Home Field Advantage: SMU boasts an impressive eight-game home winning streak, tied for the fourth longest in program history. In their six home victories last season, they averaged a staggering 52.3 points per game.
Offensive Fireworks: The Mustangs showcased their offensive prowess against Nevada. RJ Maryland had a career-best performance with 162 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Preston Stone found his rhythm in the second half, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown.
New Era for Huskies: Houston Christian enters the game under new head coach Jason Bachtel, looking to build on their most successful season in program history (6-5). The Huskies return a strong running back core and boast a solid offensive line.
Second Meeting: This is only the second matchup between these two teams, with SMU holding a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating the Huskies in Dallas 63-27 in 2018.
Players to Watch
SMU Mustangs
Preston Stone (QB): Stone's ability to control the game and make consistent plays will be crucial for the Mustangs' success. After being pulled early vs. Nevada, Stone returned in the 2nd half to help the Mustangs overcome a 24-13 deficit.
RJ Maryland (TE): Coming off an ACC Receiver of the Week performance, Maryland will be a key target for Stone. The talented pass catcher recorded a career-high eight catches for 162 yards, including the game-winning 34-yard touchdown in the final quarter.
Brashard Smith (RB): Smith made an impressive debut, gaining 151 all-purpose yards. He had 67 rushing, 26 receiving, and 58 kick return yards. He also scored a fourth-quarter touchdown, reducing the Mustangs' deficit to three.
Houston Christian
CJ Rogers (QB): Rogers, a transfer from Texas State, reunites with his high school coach, Jason Bachtel. Prior to his time at Texas State, Rogers played at Baylor.
Champ Dozier (RB): A Jerry Rice Watch List nominee in 2023, Dozier leads a talented Huskies' backfield. Last season he carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards and averages of 5.2 yards per carry and 73.5 yards per game while rushing for four touchdowns over the first four games but watched his season cut short due to injury.
Zae Smith (DL): A preseason All-SLC pick, Smith will be a key player on the Huskies' defense. Last season Smith recorded 24 tackles and was second on the team with 3.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one.
Expectations
SMU enters the game as the clear favorite, given their home winning streak, offensive firepower, and recent success. However, Houston Christian, with a new coach and a talented roster, will be looking to pull off an upset. The Huskies' rushing attack and strong offensive line could pose a challenge for the Mustangs' defense.
The Mustangs will aim to establish their dominance early on and utilize their home-field advantage to secure a comfortable victory. A win for SMU would set a positive tone for their home schedule and continue their momentum from the season opener.
Prediction
While Houston Christian could pose a challenge if SMU isn't focused, the Mustangs' talent and home-field advantage should ultimately prevail. Expect SMU to dominate the line of scrimmage and come away with some big plays to pull away in the second half for a convincing home victory.
Final Score Prediction: SMU 45, Houston Christian 17
