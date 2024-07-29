Family, coaches drive Deuce Harmon's determination to succeed at SMU
SMU cornerback Deuce Harmon expressed confidence in his preparation for the upcoming season while having a productive start to Fall Camp. Having now fully grasped the playbook and defensive schemes, Harmon is focused on refining the finer details of his game, such as technique and pursuit of the ball.
"I feel much more comfortable and confident in my game," Harmon said. "Being around this team since January has helped me elevate my game. The attitude of the team and the way everyone comes together is really something special."
Harmon acknowledged the transition to the ACC and the need to compete at a higher level. However, he emphasized that the principles of football remain the same regardless of the conference. He believes the team is prepared for the challenge and has benefited from the shared experiences and collective growth during the offseason.
"I don't think there's no difference," Harmon stated. "Football is still football. You still got to know the same amount, still got to have the same skill as everybody else in the Power Five. I feel really good. I feel like they (the team) put some good hands on my shoulders to help me elevate my game. I think we're going to be ready for the ACC."
Addressing the changes in the secondary, Harmon dismissed any notion of pressure due to the new starters at cornerback. He stressed the importance of a team-first mentality and highlighted the collaborative effort to ensure everyone is ready for the season.
"No pressure," Harmon said. "We are we all working as a team. We all we all come together to make sure everybody else is getting the same amount of work, making sure everybody is getting good reps getting the same amount of reps and learning from each other."
Reflecting on his family's athletic background, Harmon acknowledged their unwavering support and the drive instilled in him to never give up. He views his coaches as an extension of his family, pushing him to be his best and holding him accountable.
Facing the talented wide receiver group in practice has been instrumental in elevating the level of play for the cornerbacks. Harmon lauded the group's work ethic and collective talent, believing them to be among the best in college football.
"I feel like this is the best receiving group that I've played with, like in all in general as a whole group," Harmon said. "They really work together and really make sure they work on the little things. Coach Likens really got them going. I think we got the best receiving group in college football, in my opinion, and I can't wait for them to show y'all that once the season starts."
