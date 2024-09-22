Post-Game Recap: Iron Skillet returns to Dallas, Mustangs dismantle Horned Frogs
The largest defeat the SMU Mustangs had ever handed the TCU Horned Frogs was a 56-21 win back on September 28, 1985.
Fast forward 39 years and one bye week later, the 2024 version of the Mustangs re-wrote the script against their cross-town rivals in a 66-35 beat down of the Horned Frogs to claim the 103rd all-time meeting in the Iron Skillet Bowl, while surpassing the 60 point mark for the first time in the series.
In a game that featured almost everything—touchdowns, takeaways, and even a dramatic TCU Sonny Dykes ejection early in the 2nd half—the Mustangs found the end zone in all phases, including twice on defense and once on special teams, while forcing five turnovers that led to 24 points.
TCU, initially down 17-0, staged a first-half comeback, narrowing the gap and at one point trailing by only three points, 24-21, in the second quarter, but didn't last as the Mustangs would run away with the contest and securing a convincing victory to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Mustangs will look ahead to another historic week as they prepare for their third consecutive home game, marking their first-ever appearance in the ACC vs. Florida State.
Here is a complete recap from Saturday's action.
1st Quarter
- The Mustangs received the ball to begin the contest and drove 11 plays for 41 yards. The possession ended with kicker Collin Rogers making his 9th field goal of the season which was good from 51-yards out. (SMU 3 - TCU 0)
- DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN: After the Mustangs' defense took the field, TCU collected two first downs. Facing a 4th and 1 from the 50-yard line, running back Cam Cook was stopped short. Cook fumbled, and after a review confirmed lost possession of the ball, which was then returned by cornerback Brandon Crossley for a 51-yard touchdown. (SMU 10 - TCU 0)
- TOUCHDOWN: SMU's special teams contributed to the fast start after the defense forced a three-and-out, leading to a punt by the Horned Frogs, which was returned by Roderick Daniels Jr. 69 yards for the Mustangs' second touchdown of the quarter. (SMU 17 - TCU 0)
2nd Quarter
- TOUCHDOWN: After an opening quarter that the Mustangs dominated, the Horned Frogs would find the end zone at the top of the 2nd quarter on a QB sneak by quarterback Josh Hoover, capping off a long drive of 14 plays for 65 yards, taking up 6:22. (SMU 17 - TCU 7)
- Early in the second quarter, quarterback Kevin Jennings fumbled after a 1-yard run, and the TCU defense jumped on it, as linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr came away with the recovery.
- TOUCHDOWN: TCU capitalized on the turnover, converting the Jennings fumble into points as Cook scored a touchdown from 7 yards out and closing in on the Mustangs' lead. (SMU 17 - TCU 14)
- TOUCHDOWN: Watching their lead diminish, the Mustangs finally responded when running back Brashard Smith, the team's leading rusher, found the end zone for the 4th time this season with a 25-yard touchdown run. He broke loose along the right side of the field. (SMU 24 - TCU 14)
- TOUCHDOWN: The first half shootout would continue after the Horned Frogs closed in on the lead when Hoover connected with wide receiver Eric McAlister for a 19-yard touchdown. (SMU 24 - TCU 21)
- TOUCHDOWN: With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Jennings led the Mustang offense on an 11-play, 60-yard drive, culminating in a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Hudson. (SMU 31 - TCU 21)
- PICK-SIX: The Mustangs continued their scoring frenzy as safety Ahmaad Moses returned a 60-yard interception off a pass by Hoover towards the sideline. (SMU 38 - TCU 21)
- Just as he opened the game with the first score, Rogers would extend the Mustangs' scoring streak with a 49-yard field goal to close out the first half. (SMU 41 - TCU 21)
3rd Quarter
- In the second half, the game took a dramatic turn when TCU's 3rd quarter opening kickoff return touchdown was nullified by a holding call. Head coach Sonny Dykes, who previously served as Mustangs' head coach from 2018-2021, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Following the Horned Frogs' first play of the half. Dykes was penalized again for unsportsmanlike conduct, which led to his ejection.
- TOUCHDOWN: Following the head coaches ejection, TCU still managed to open up the third quarter with a Hoover 46-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jack Bech on a flea flicker. (SMU 41 - TCU 28)
- TOUCHDOWN: With just over 10 minutes remaining, Jennings connected with wide receiver Romello Brinson on a 51-yard catch-and-run. Brinson hurdled over a TCU defender, advancing the Mustangs into plus territory. Four plays later, Jennings connected with Brashard Smith for a 24-yard touchdown. The Mustangs elected to go for two and successfully converted after Jennings once again found Smith off a roll out, making it a three-possession game. (SMU 49 - TCU 28)
- FUMBLE: Just as they did in the opening quarter, SMU's relentless pressure forces Hoover into a costly mistake. A sack for an 8-yard loss jarred the ball loose, and defensive end Jahfari Harvey pounced on it, setting up the Mustangs' offense at the doorstep of the endzone.
- TOUCHDOWN: Brashard Smith would solidify a hat trick performance, punching it in from one yard out. The Mustangs' defense gift-wraps another scoring opportunity, and the offense gratefully cashes in! (SMU 56 - TCU 28)
- INTERCEPTION: The Horned Frogs offense was closing in on the red zone, but the drive stalled after Hoover threw his second interception of the afternoon. Once again, Ahmaad Moses came away with his second pick.
- Once again, the Mustangs turned a turnover into points, this time off the right leg of Collin Rogers who knocked through his third field goal of the game from 45-yards out. (SMU 59 - TCU 28)
- As the third quarter winded down the Mustangs' defense would force it's 5th takeaway after Ahmad Walker recovered a Cam Cook fumble.
4th Quarter
TOUCHDOWN: Early in the fourth quarter, Hoover connected with Bech for their second touchdown connection of the game. (SMU 59 - TCU 35)
TOUCHDOWN: Brashard Smith scored his 4th touchdown, 3rd on the ground, with a 1-yard run. (SMU 66 - TCU 35)
TOUCHDOWN - TCU back up quarterback Ken Seals eneterd the game for Hoover late and connected with wide receiver Jordyn Bailey for a 6-yard score. (SMU 66 - TCU 42)
Passing Leaders
SMU: Kevin Jennings 14/19 for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns
TCU: Josh Hoover 28/43 for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns
Rushing Leaders
SMU: Brashard Smith 18 carries for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns
TCU: Cam Cook 14 carries for 24 yards and 1 toucdown
Receiving Leaders
SMU: 1 catch for 51 yards
TCU: Jack Bech 8 catches for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns
Tackle Leaders
SMU: Ahmad Walker - 9 tackles
TCU: JaTravis Broughton - 9 tackles
