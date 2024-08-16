RJ Maryland's potential breakout season could lead to Mackey Award, according to betting analyst
The race for the coveted Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in college football, is wide open this year, and one name that's generating buzz is SMU Mustangs TE RJ Maryland.
Currently, the odds for Maryland to win the award are at +2200 according to Fox Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill.
The award for best tight end is wide open. Maryland, son of former NFL player and No. 1 pick Russell Maryland, certainly has the genes.- Will Hill
RJ was one of the nation's top tight ends last season, with his seven touchdown catches for SMU. This year, the Mustangs move to the ACC and get a gift from the schedule makers. Clemson, Miami, NC State and Virginia Tech are among the elite teams in the conference, and none of them appear on SMU’s schedule.
The Mustangs have a chance to be in the mix for the ACC crown, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pound former high school track star is in line for another productive season.
The son of a former NFL first-round pick, Maryland has the pedigree and athleticism to excel at the position. He showcased his talent last season with seven touchdown catches for SMU, establishing himself as one of the top tight ends in the nation.
This year, Maryland and the Mustangs face a new challenge as they move to the ACC. However, the schedule-makers have seemingly handed SMU a gift. The team's schedule avoids some of the conference's powerhouses like Clemson, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech.
This favorable schedule gives the Mustangs a legitimate shot at contending for the ACC crown, and Maryland is poised to play a pivotal role in their success.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Maryland possesses the size and strength to dominate opposing defenses. His background as a high school track star also gives him the speed and agility to create mismatches in the open field. With another productive season, Maryland could easily find himself in the conversation for the Mackey Award.
