SMU linebackers coach Maurice Crum praises defensive line's impact on unit's success
SMU linebackers coach Maurice Crum recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming season and his expectations for the team's linebackers. He expressed his satisfaction with the progress of veteran players like Ahmad Walker and Kobe Wilson.
"For me it makes it a lot easier right you got two veteran guys that played a ton of football but they still have a hunger to to get better," Crum said.
Crum highlighted their leadership qualities and their ability to motivate their teammates, adding, "They'll look flat coming into practice they'll make sure they they'll poke at me to get my juices and energy up."
Crum also praised the depth of the linebacker room, noting the different stages of development among the players. He emphasized the importance of having experienced players like Alexander Kilgore who can serve as examples for younger players.
"When you look at the layers of the room and the new guys who just got here who trying to figure everything out," Crum said. There's a middle example of guys who have played some and ready to take the next step and there's guys who are kind of trying to finish strong in their career." The coach believes that this dynamic will accelerate the learning process and contribute to the overall growth of the group.
Crum acknowledged his own increased comfort level entering his second season at SMU.
"For me I am definitely more comfortable," Crum said. I know last year when I got here I was just trying to figure out their names." He feels more confident in his understanding of the defensive scheme and the inner workings of the team, adding, "Now I have more to give to him. I understand the the inner working of the defense I understand how coach (Scott) Symons wants to see it and how his mind works."
The coach also expressed his optimism about the defensive line's ability to create opportunities for the linebackers.
"I told the line backers the other day big tank was looking for snacks I said if you guys don't let him come in his room and take whatever he wants you're silly," Crum said.
He believes that the line's capacity to demand double teams and disrupt the run game will free up the linebackers to make more plays. Crum emphasized the importance of a strong defensive front, stating,
"Their ability to the demand double teams and take on two blockers allows us to be more productive."
In terms of the true freshmen, Zach Smith and Brandon Booker, Crum has been impressed with their development. He highlighted Smiths growth during spring practices.
"Zach was a person who had played so much football played so many positions and it was just like you know he could do it all but now he has to kind of centralized focused on playing linebacker., Crum told reporters. "
Booker, on the other hand, brings a championship pedigree and a natural understanding of the linebacker position, with Crum stating, "He's more of a natural linebacker than Zach is cuz that's the position he's played."
Crum believes that both players have bright futures with the team.
