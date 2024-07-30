The 7 most important offensive players for SMU Football in 2024
As SMU embarks on its inaugural season in the ACC, the Mustangs will be relying on a core group of offensive players to make a splash in their new conference. These seven players stand out as the most crucial to SMU's offensive success in 2024:
Preston Stone, QB
Stone is the undisputed leader of the offense. After recovering from an injury last season, the dual-threat quarterback is expected to showcase his full potential as a passer and a runner. His ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground will be instrumental in SMU's offensive scheme.
Justin Osborne, OT
The offensive line's success will hinge on Osborne's performance at left tackle. His ability to protect Stone's blindside and create running lanes for running back Jaylan Knighton will be crucial for the entire offense to function effectively.
Jaylan Knighton, RB
Speaking of Knighton, the dynamic running back is poised for a breakout season. Knighton possesses a rare blend of speed, agility, and power, making him a threat to score every time he touches the ball. With an increased workload, he could become one of the top running backs in the conference.
RJ Maryland, TE
Maryland is a versatile tight end who can line up in various positions and create mismatches for opposing defenses. His reliable hands and ability to block make him a valuable asset in both the passing and running game.
Jordan Hudson, WR
Hudson is a big-play receiver with the potential to be a game-changer. His speed and route-running skills make him a difficult matchup for any cornerback. Expect him to be Stone's primary target in the passing game.
Moochie Dixon, WR
Dixon is another explosive receiver who can stretch the field and open up opportunities for the offense. His ability to make contested catches and gain yards after the catch adds another dimension to SMU's passing attack.
Brashard Smith, RB
Brashard Smith is expected to be a significant contributor to SMU Football in 2024. He is a versatile player with experience as a receiver, running back, and return specialist. His speed and quickness are expected to make him a threat in multiple areas of the game.
With this talented group of players, SMU's offense has the potential to be one of the most explosive in the ACC. If they can stay healthy and execute their game plan, the Mustangs could surprise a lot of people in their new conference.
