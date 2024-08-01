SMU STC/RB coach Kyler Cooper highlights progress, RB competition in Fall camp
SMU running backs and special teams coach Kyle Cooper met with reporters after practice, discussing various aspects of his team's progress in Fall camp.
Special Teams
Coach Cooper expressed satisfaction with the team's progress on special teams, noting that the team's depth was evident in all areas. He praised the preseason accolades received by the return specialists and emphasized the importance of getting players in the right positions.
"We've got some athletes back there," Cooper said.
While live work will be critical in determining personnel, Coach Cooper highlighted Brandon Booker as a standout player expected to make significant contributions across multiple units.
"Brandon Booker is a guy that I think we should keep an eye on," Cooper stated.
Brashard Smith's Impact
The addition of Brashard Smith has been a positive development for the kick return team. Coach Cooper emphasized that while Smith's presence alters opponents' scouting reports, the entire return unit must execute their roles effectively.
"The scouting report for our early opponents are very aware of who's back there," Cooper remarked.
Smith's versatility as a running back and return specialist has been well-received, and several other players have expressed interest in contributing to kick returns.
Colin Rogers' Development
Colin Rogers' maturity and performance have shown significant improvement. Coach Cooper attributed this growth to the successful offseason Rogers had after overcoming early-season struggles last year. The addition of coach Casey Horny to work with the specialists has also been beneficial for Rogers' development.
"Colin has been great," said Cooper. "So far this camp I don't think he's missed a field goal past like 52 yards something like that so he needs to mature he's got a mature you know you as a person too and he's doing that and he knows that."
Running Back Room
Coach Cooper acknowledged the challenge of maintaining competition and improvement within the running back room, given the return of the top three players. He emphasized the importance of individual strengths and weaknesses, stating that the rotation will likely depend on who is performing well in a given game.
"The cream rises to the top there," Cooper explained.
The coaching staff is focused on fostering healthy competition and ensuring that all running backs understand the offense and can execute assignments effectively.
Leadership and Pass Protection
Leadership within the running back room is shared collectively, with each player bringing unique strengths.
"Challenging them all to be themselves," Cooper said.
Coach Cooper stressed the importance of toughness and discipline, encouraging players to hold each other accountable. While acknowledging the challenge presented by the defensive front, Coach Cooper expressed confidence in the running backs' ability to improve their pass protection skills.
--Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
SMU honors basketball legend Nic Moore with Hall of Fame induction
SMU linebackers coach Maurice Crum praises defensive line's impact on unit's success
The 7 most important offensive players for SMU Football in 2024
SMU WR Keyshawn Smith embraces ACC challenge, highlights team chemistry