The Road Ahead: Can SMU salvage its season?
The once-anticipated late-September clash between Florida State and SMU now feels like a distant concern for Mustangs fans.
The optimism that surrounded the team at the start of the season, fuelled by their move to the ACC and a roster brimming with experience, has faded considerably in the wake of a disappointing 18-15 loss to BYU.
Despite the early stage and conference play yet to begin, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon suggests Mustang fans have reason to worry after Week 2.
After winning the American last season, the Mustangs joined the ACC with an experienced roster. Star quarterback Preston Stone highlighted a group that ranked 11th nationally in returning production, per ESPN.- David Kenyon
Fast-forward to Week 3, and SMU is searching for answers on offense after a disheartening 18-15 letdown to BYU.
The next three contests—home to rival TCU, home to FSU and at 19th-ranked Louisville—will hopefully offer some clarity about the team.
But the reality is Mustangs fans might not like what they see.
The quarterback conundrum is the most glaring issue. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee's indecision between Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings has disrupted the team's offensive rhythm.
While Stone orchestrated a comeback win at Nevada, he was benched early in the BYU game in favor of Jennings, who couldn't spark a turnaround.
The upcoming three-game stretch – home to TCU, home to FSU, and away to Louisville – will be a crucial test for the Mustangs. It's a chance to establish some consistency, particularly on offense. However, there's a growing sense of unease among fans that these games might expose deeper flaws in the team.
The Mustangs' defense has been solid, but the offensive struggles are a major concern. The lack of a clear starting quarterback and the inability to generate consistent scoring opportunities against a tough BYU defense raise questions about the team's potential.
While it's still early in the season, the Mustangs' current trajectory is worrisome. The move to the ACC was supposed to herald a new era of success, but the team seems to be struggling to find its footing.
The upcoming games will be crucial in determining whether the Mustangs can turn things around or if this season will be a disappointment.
In conclusion, there's legitimate cause for concern among SMU fans. The quarterback situation needs to be resolved, and the offense needs to find its rhythm. If these issues persist, the Mustangs' hopes for a successful season in the ACC could quickly fade.
