Where does SMU Football Rank in the Too Early Rankings

Here is a look at where SMU football is ranked in the way-too-early college football preseason top 25 rankings.

ESPN has SMU ranked No. 28 in their initial SP+ projections.

Athlon Sports has SMU ranked in their top 25 and ranked No. 23 in their college football pre-spring rankings.

College Football News has SMU ranked low this offseason, as they have the Mustangs ranked No. 36 in their spring 2026 college football rankings.

NCAA.com released its way-too-early college football top 25 rankings, with SMU ranked No. 18.

CBS Sports has the Mustangs ranked just inside their top 25 at No. 23.

College Football HQ on SI has SMU ranked in their top 20 in their way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings for this upcoming football season.

On Josh Pate's podcast, he listed the Mustangs as his No. 20-ranked team in his way-too-early top 25 college football rankings.

RJ Young of Fox Sports has SMU ranked No. 21 on his way to the early top-25 college football rankings.

The Athletic, via NYT, has the Mustangs ranked No. 22 in their early top 25 rankings.

PFF's way-too-early college football top 25 rankings has the Mustangs ranked No. 22 in their preseason rankings.

There are three key reasons why SMU is placed in the top 25 heading into the 2026 season.

1. Kevin Jennings is back at quarterback for the Mustangs.



Quarterback Kevin Jennings' return is the primary reason for SMU's high ranking. When the 2026 season begins, Jennings will be among the most experienced quarterbacks in the country. His predicted production is based on his trajectory relative to his previous season's production.

He begins the season having passed for approximately 7,000 yards over the previous two years. He brings stability to the most important position in football while other programs rely on transfers or inexperienced quarterbacks. Analysts believe SMU is a legitimate contender for the ACC championship since they have an experienced quarterback.

2. Continued success for Rhett Lashlee as the head coach at SMU.



Head coach Rhett Lashlee has done an excellent job of guiding SMU to many wins in the ACC. The Mustangs have demonstrated their ability to perform at a higher level of play by "knocking on the door" of a conference title for the second consecutive year this past season. The 2026 rankings suggest that people perceive the program as having achieved a "plateau of excellence" rather than merely experiencing a successful year.

3. Developing a good roster by retaining key players and adding talented players via the transfer portal.



SMU remains a major player in the transfer portal, which has helped them fill in the gaps at key positions and develop depth that typically occurs when institutions move up to a Power Four conference. According to those participating in Spring practice, SMU has added approximately 16 transfers to its 2026 roster to supplement the existing players from last season's roster. Even though Miami remains the favorite to win the ACC in 2026, SMU, along with teams like Louisville and Clemson, is frequently regarded as a major contender for the league championship.

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