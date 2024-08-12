Bednarik Award watch list spotlights Mustangs 2023 sack leader
SMU Mustangs defensive end Elijah Roberts has been recognized for his outstanding performance on the field by being named to the prestigious Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.
This award is presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year, making it one of the highest honors a college football defensive player can receive.
Roberts' inclusion on the watch list comes on the heels of a breakout season in 2023. He started all 14 games for the Mustangs, leading the team in sacks with an impressive 10.0 while contributing 37 tackles (21 solo).
His efforts helped anchor the SMU defense as they clinched their first conference title since 1984, a significant achievement for the program.
The recognition hasn't stopped there for the graduate student. Roberts has also been named Dave Campbell's Texas Football Best Defensive Lineman and added to the All-Texas First Team Defense. Additionally, he's garnered preseason All-ACC honors, being selected to the Athlon Sports Third Team Defense and the Phil Steele Fourth Team.
The Bednarik Award, named after the legendary Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, carries a rich history.
Bednarik was a standout player at the University of Pennsylvania and went on to have a remarkable NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing both linebacker and center. He remains the last NFL player to have been a full-time player on both offense and defense, a testament to his versatility and skill.
Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on November 12, 2024, with the winner being revealed during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12, 2024. The formal presentation will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 14, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
Roberts' inclusion on the Bednarik Award Watch List is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game. As the 2024 season unfolds, all eyes will be on him to see if he can continue his upward trajectory and potentially claim this coveted award.
