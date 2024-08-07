SMU HC Rhett Lashlee announces six coaching staff title changes
In preparation for their inaugural season in the ACC, SMU Mustangs Head Coach Rhett Lashlee has announced title changes for six members of his coaching staff. The adjustments are designed to leverage the staff's expertise and foster greater collaboration as the team embarks on this new chapter.
The following coaching staff members have received new titles:
Sam Hullender - Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Head Coach Analyst
Tyler Foster - Assistant Running Backs Coach/Assistant Director of Offensive Personnel
Ryan Jenkins - Assistant Wide Receiver Coach
Casey Horny - Assistant Special Teams Coach/High School Relations
Hussam Ouri - Assistant Linebackers Coach
John Bonney - Assistant Safeties Coach
Sam Hullender is entering his third season in Dallas, Hullender transitions to the dual role of Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Head Coach Analyst, building upon his previous experience as the Senior Offensive Quality Control Analyst and his second year working with the quarterbacks.
Tyler Foster embarks on his second season with the Mustangs, Foster takes on the expanded role of Assistant Running Backs Coach/Assistant Director of Offensive Personnel, leveraging his experience as the Assistant Director of Offensive Personnel/Offensive Analyst from last season, which he gained following stints at Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Ryan Jenkins in his first season with the Mustangs, Jenkins shifts gears to become the Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, having initially joined the team as an Offensive Quality Control Analyst after his graduate assistant role at Arizona State.
Casey Horny starting his SMU journey, Horny's initial title of Special Teams Analyst/High School Relations has evolved into the Assistant Special Teams Coordinator/High School Relations. He brings valuable experience from his previous role as defensive coordinator at Westwood High School in Austin and nine seasons at Baylor.
Hussam Ouri previously served as the Senior Defensive Quality Control Analyst, now steps into the position of Assistant Linebackers Coach. Entering his third season in Dallas, he brings experience from Louisiana Tech and his alma mater, Shepherd University in West Virginia.
John Bonney initially a Defensive Quality Control Analyst, Bonney has been promoted to Assistant Safeties Coach as he prepares for his inaugural season with SMU. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous roles at Coastal Carolina, USC, and Texas Southern, following a successful playing career at Texas and Texas Tech.
