SMU OL named to Rimington trophy watch list
SMU's veteran offensive lineman Justin Osborne has earned a spot on the prestigious Rimington Trophy watch list, a testament to his exceptional performance and potential as one of the nation's top centers.
The Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the most exceptional center in NCAA Division I College Football, has unveiled its prestigious watch list for this year.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, the trophy committee partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to leverage data-driven insights for the selection process. PFF's meticulous grading system, evaluating every player's execution on every play of every game, empowered the committee to craft a watch list that seamlessly blends nominations with objective performance metrics.
Among the distinguished nominees stands Justin Osborne, a stalwart presence on the SMU Mustangs offensive line. Hailing from Flower Mound, Osborne has been an indispensable asset, starting an impressive 42 games throughout his four-year tenure.
A two-time all-conference honoree, Osborne's contributions in 2023 were pivotal in propelling the Mustangs' offensive line to a top-20 national ranking in scoring offense, sacks allowed, and total offense.
Osborne's stellar performance last season garnered him widespread acclaim, culminating in a first-team All-AAC selection and a coveted spot on the Dave Campbell's Texas Football (DCTF) All-Texas First Team.
The accolades have continued into the preseason, with Osborne earning recognition on the Outland Trophy watch list, DCTF All-Texas First Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC First Team, and Athlon Sports Preseason All-ACC Second Team.
The Rimington Trophy watch list showcases a remarkable depth of talent, with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) leading the pack with 10 and nine athletes respectively.
Named in honor of Dave Rimington, a legendary two-time John Outland Trophy winner and consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska, the Rimington Trophy upholds a tradition of excellence.
The selection process involves a meticulous evaluation of the Walter Camp Foundation (WCF), Sporting News (SN), and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America teams.
The committee's discerning approach ensures that all players primarily playing the center position are considered, even if their listing on All-America teams may differ. The ultimate winner is determined through a combination of first-team votes, second-team votes, and, if necessary, a decisive vote by the esteemed Rimington Trophy Committee.
--Enjoy More SMU News from SMU on SI--
From Doak to Dickerson, 7 Mustangs who defined greatness
Former Mustang DL shines in NFL debut
SMU HC Rhett Lashlee announces six coaching staff title changes
A trio of SMU Mustangs earn a spot in College Football Networks Preseason All-America Honors
Can a favorable schedule lead to ACC glory for the Mustangs in 2024?