WR Jordan Hudson ready for breakout sophomore season
SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson met with reporters today, radiating confidence and excitement for the upcoming season. Entering his sophomore year, Hudson is eager to build on his freshman experiences and become a key playmaker for the Mustangs.
"I feel good about going into the season," Hudson stated. "I feel confident and ready to show what we've been putting in all this work for."
Hudson acknowledged the difference between this fall camp and his first one last year.
"Really just not knowing the plays and getting all the the the touches down," he explained. "My quarterbacks and just getting the rhythm with everybody." He emphasized that the team has done a "good job" building chemistry this year.
The wide receiver room at SMU is filled with talent and competition, which Hudson believes is beneficial.
"We just go out get out there every day. I mean it ain't no certain uh number one," he said. "So I mean we all got that confidence and that swagger in the room to where we just feel like we can all be number one."
Reflecting on his freshman year, Hudson shared the valuable lesson he learned.
"Just keep putting keep putting one one foot forward in front of the other just don't really block out what everybody says and just keep going to do me and play my game." This mindset has undoubtedly fueled his growth and development.
Hudson dedicated himself to an intense offseason training regimen to prepare for the upcoming season and the Mustangs' first in the ACC.
"I was speed training a little bit," he detailed. "I was working out in the pool in the offseason and stuff with my dad lifting weights."
When asked about his confidence level compared to last year, Hudson didn't hold back. "Last year I was about 75% confident this year I'm I'm 125% confident like I'm ready to go get it and I don't feel like nobody can nobody can stand in front of me."
Hudson also touched on his relationships with the team's two quarterbacks, Kevin Jennings and Preston Stone.
"I knew Kev a little bit off the field seven on seven really so we already kind of had that connection," he said. He also mentioned a prior connection with Stone from his high school recruitment. Hudson emphasized the importance of "staying consistent with both of them" regardless of who starts.
