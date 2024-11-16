#16 Indiana Picks Up a Win Over South Carolina
The South Carolina men's basketball team took their 2-1 record on the road to face off against a hot 16th ranked Indiana Hoosiers team at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A back and forth affair saw ended with the Hoosiers notching their third win of the year.
Lamont Paris' squad was down 15 at one point during the second half, but battled back to get the game within single digits with just 1:19 left in the game. Unfortunately for South Carolina, there wasn't enough time left, as the Hoosiers were too much down the stretch for the Gamecocks to overcome.
Sophomore Morris Ugusuk led South Carolina in scoring with 18 points. Four Gamecocks finished in double digits. Forward Nick Pringle finished with a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The (2-2) South Carolina Gamecocks will return home on Thursday November 21 to take on the Mercer Bears at Colonial Life Arena.
You Might Also Like:
- Diving Into the Missouri Tigers: A Conversation With Rock M Nation's Sammy Stava
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report Release
- Taking a Look at Former South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!