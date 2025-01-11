Gamecock Digest

#2 Auburn Survives on the Road Against the South Carolina Gamecocks

Alex Joyce

Jan 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Arden Conyers (21) drives past Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Arden Conyers (21) drives past Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks had the second ranked Tigers on the ropes late in the second half, but ultimately Auburn was able to pull it out with a 66-63 win.

South Carolina forward Nick Pringle went to the line with just under ten seconds remaining in a 64-63 game with the opportunity to take the lead. Pringle would miss the tying free throw giving the ball back to Auburn and forcing a foul.

The Tigers would make both free throws expanding their lead to three points with 4.4 seconds remaining. South Carolina had a last effort for to tie the game, but it ultimately fell short.

Sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina in scoring finsihing the day with 25 points and seven rebounds to go along with 2 assists. Pringle finsihed with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.

This loss drops the Gamecocks to 10-6 on the year and 0-3 in SEC play. They will be away for the next game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday January 15.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE