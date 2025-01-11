#2 Auburn Survives on the Road Against the South Carolina Gamecocks
The Gamecocks had the second ranked Tigers on the ropes late in the second half, but ultimately Auburn was able to pull it out with a 66-63 win.
South Carolina forward Nick Pringle went to the line with just under ten seconds remaining in a 64-63 game with the opportunity to take the lead. Pringle would miss the tying free throw giving the ball back to Auburn and forcing a foul.
The Tigers would make both free throws expanding their lead to three points with 4.4 seconds remaining. South Carolina had a last effort for to tie the game, but it ultimately fell short.
Sophomore Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina in scoring finsihing the day with 25 points and seven rebounds to go along with 2 assists. Pringle finsihed with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.
This loss drops the Gamecocks to 10-6 on the year and 0-3 in SEC play. They will be away for the next game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday January 15.
