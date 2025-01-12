Gamecock Digest

#2 South Carolina Defeats #5 Texas for 16th Win of the Season

Alex Joyce

Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks with guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks with guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks have beaten their third top ten team of the year after defeating Texas 67-50 at home on Sunday.

It was a collective effort offensively from the Gamecocks who shot over 50 percent from the field, over 42 percent from three, and 80 percent from the free throw line. At one point South Carolina had a 21 point lead which was fueld by 32 points in the paint and 22 points from the bench.

Guard Te-Hina Paopao and Forward Chloe Kitts led the way in the scoring department with 11 points each. Forward Raven Johnson led the team in rebounds with 10.

Defensively the Gamecocks held Texas to just 50 points on the day. The Longhorns shot 27.8 percent from the field, 20 percent from three, and 50 percent from the free throw line.

South Carolina will be back in action on the road against Alabama on Thursday January 16.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE