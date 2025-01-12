#2 South Carolina Defeats #5 Texas for 16th Win of the Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have beaten their third top ten team of the year after defeating Texas 67-50 at home on Sunday.
It was a collective effort offensively from the Gamecocks who shot over 50 percent from the field, over 42 percent from three, and 80 percent from the free throw line. At one point South Carolina had a 21 point lead which was fueld by 32 points in the paint and 22 points from the bench.
Guard Te-Hina Paopao and Forward Chloe Kitts led the way in the scoring department with 11 points each. Forward Raven Johnson led the team in rebounds with 10.
Defensively the Gamecocks held Texas to just 50 points on the day. The Longhorns shot 27.8 percent from the field, 20 percent from three, and 50 percent from the free throw line.
South Carolina will be back in action on the road against Alabama on Thursday January 16.
You Might Also Like:
- What Additions Did the South Carolina Gamecocks Make in the 2025 Transfer Portal Class?
- Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!