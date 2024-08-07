2025 C/3B Peter Mershon Decommits from Gamecocks Baseball
The Gamecocks Baseball program has been on a tear this summer ever since Paul Mainieri took over as the coach. From transfer portal additions, to players returning from the draft, everything has been trending in the right direction, until today where the Gamecocks received their first decommitment of the 2025 class.
Peter Mershon is a versatile player that projects as a C/INF at the next level. The 6-foot-2 and 195 pounder from Taylors, South Carolina announced via his X account that he was re-opening his recruitment.
South Carolina still has time before the 2025 class is all locked in. Mainieri and his staff will continue to put their stamp on the roster through the high school ranks and the transfer portal before opening day next season.
