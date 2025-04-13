2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Top Spot Remains Chalk, Sanders Slides, Patriots Protect Drake Maye
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away from kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday April 24. South Carolina Gamecocks on Sports Illustrated's Alex Joyce drops NFL Mock 1.0. Find out where players across the country, including former Gamecocks, land in round one.
While the top end of this draft may not be as deep as previous years, several team's across the league believe in the depth of players in the class. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said several NFL head coaches and executives view this as a "starter's draft" where they are hopeful to land multiple starters across the draft.
This is Alex Joyce's first mock draft of the offseason. There will be no trades in this mock or the one coming on Friday. However mock draft 3.0, which drops on the eve of the first round, will feature trades inside the first round. Without further ado let's take a look at where the top players could land on Thursday evening.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
This one seems to be the only lock across the board. The Titans have zeroed in on the Miami quarterback earlier in the offseason. While Ward may not have been selected as highly as the other quarterbacks from 2024, he has the highest ceiling in this draft. Titans' head coach Brian Callahan did work with Joe Burrow, so if he's able to develop Ward, the Titans could very well lead a winable AFC South.
2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Cleveland could go a number of different ways at pick two. Maybe the Browns believe Shedeur Sanders could supplant Deshaun Watson. His Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter, is arguably the best weapon in the draft on both sides of the ball. But ultimately I paired them with the top Edge in the class in Penn State's Abdul Carter. Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett could prove to be a niughtmare scenario for opposing QBs.
3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
With the signings of Russell WIlson and Jameis Winston this offseason, it appears the idea of Shedeur Sanders is off the board at three, but certainly not impossible. CB/WR Travis Hunter would come in and immediately be the best corner on the team, while also providing a dangerous weapon at times offense. Or the Giants could create one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL by pairing Hunter with last year's first round pick Malik Nabers. Either way, Hunter is too good to pass up.
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
While the Patriots would love to see Hunter or Carter at pick four, Campbell is more than just a consolation prize. He's the top offensive lineman in the class and should be able to protect last year's first rounder Drake Maye for year's to come. For new head coach, Mike Vrabel, securing a strong offensive line around his young quarterback must be at the top of the list in 2025.
5: Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Jacksonville Jaguars add the best interior defensive lineman in the class to pair with what is a solid pass rush with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Don't be surprised if Jacksonville decides to upgrade the corner spot with Graham's Michigan teammate, Will Johnson.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
While this isn't the move I would go for, new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had a ton of success in Seattle behind a good offensive line and a strong running game. This draft is deep at the position, which is why I would wait until the second round of the draft, but Jeanty is the best running back in the class and could help Geno Smith in a big way.
7. New York Jets: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
While the Jets could go quarterback here, I believe moving forward this season with Justin Fields while retooling the roster is the best way to go. In this scenario, I have New York taking the second best tackle on my board in Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks could pair with last year's first rounder, Olu Fashanu, to solidfy both tackle spots for year's to come.
8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia
Walker is a versatile piece the Panthers could use in their defense. He is still developinjg his pass rush plan and overall as a line backer after starting for one year at Georgia, but his upside is immense. Adding Walker could help bolster a Panthers' defense that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in 2024.
9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The slide for Sanders stops here. Reports came out that current starter Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and the Saints don't have many options behind him currently on the roster. Sanders could come in and help provide stability at the position and help New Orleans fight for the NFC South crown in 2025.
10. Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Chicago already has a solid roster, but they must keep last year's prize QB pick Caleb Williams upright if they plan on competing in the NFC North. Trading for Kansas City's Joe Thuney and signing Drew Dalman from Atlanta helps solidify the interior of the line, while adding Membou could anchor the Bears' line.
11. San Franciso 49ers: Mykel Williams, Georgia
San Francisco needs to start looking at life beyond left tackle Trent Williams, however here bolster the defense by adding Georgia's Mykel Williams. Williams will be able to come in rigt away and be a great run defender in the NFL as he develops as a pass rusher. Pairing him with Nick Bosa could be scary in the NFC West.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Dallas may be looking at running back here, but there's not another running back in the class that I would consider in the top 15 other than Jeanty. But that doesn't stop the Cowboys from giving Dak Prescott another great weapon. Warren comes in immedaitely and helps take the pressure of CeeDee Lamb.
13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Miami needs help across the board on the defensive side of the ball. The choices are plentiful, but Georgia's Malaki Starks can come in and strengthen the back end of the secondary. Starks is a versatile defender capable of playing the safety spot and coming down to help at the nickel spot.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland comes in as probably the best true tight end in the class. Loveland combines a good run blocking presence with great route running abilities. His fit is seemless with many teams, especially in Indianapolis.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Will Johnson, DB, Michigan
The Falcons have to fix what has been a bottom of the league pass rush for what feels like the better part of a decade. Good thing for Atlanta, this draft is deep at the edge spot, which allows for them to grab the best player on the board. Johnson and Terrell could be one of the best corner duos in the league.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona
Let's have fun here. Of course the Cardinals could choose to build the trenches, but adding McMillian would be a lot of fun opposite Marvin Harrison Jr.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
There's still a lot of uncertainly regarding Trey Hendrickson's future with the Bengals. For now Cincinnati adds another piece to its defense in hopes of returning to a super bowl in the near future.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
With the losses of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason, Seattle needs to give weapons to new Sam Darnold next season. Adding Egbuka to Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be a good step in the right direction.
19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Like Jalon Walker, Campbell is a versatile defensive piece in this class capable of rushing the passer and starting at the linebacker spot. I don't believe he's reached his ceiling, which may be a scary thought for opposing teams.
20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Broncos are looking to add to their offense in this draft. Enter Omarion Hampton. Hampton is a three down running back capable of finding explosives on the ground and in the air. He would be a nice piece to help Bo Nix continue to grow.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
A slippery and rangy edge defender who ranked second in the FBS in sacks (16.5) in 2024. Of course, the Steelers may be hoping for a quarterback here, but in my opinion there aren't any worth taking at this spot.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
While Harbuagh may hope one the top two tight ends are still availble, the Chargers continue to build the trenches, a staple of Harbaugh. Harmon's ability to pressure up the middle could go a long way in this defense.
23. Green Bay Packers: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
It's certainyl possible that Jaire Alexander is traded sometime during the draft, either way the Packers need to build up the secondary. Last season's Jim Thorpe Award winner gives Green Bay a versatile piece capable of playing inside or outside in the secondary.
24. Minnesota Vikings: Gray Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
Zabel may not be a tackle at the next level, but he's certainly capable of playing guard or center at a pro bowl level. He could come in right away and compete for the guard or center position for the Vikings.
25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Houston needs to find a way to replace left tackle Laremy Tunsil after shipping him to Washington. Simmons could absolutely solidify the blindside of CJ Stroud. He likely would've went higher if it hadn't been for the injury he suffered early on in 2024.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
Conerly brings room to grow, but a lot of elite athleticism. His ability to move should be a huge plus in Sean McVay's offense.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is arguably the best athlete in the class not named Travis Hunter. He is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and ran a 4.38 at the NFL combine. Emmanwori can be more consistent, but his upside is through the roof.
28. Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Stewart needs a lot of refinement at the next level, but Detroit may be the team to do it. The Lions have to find a threat opposite star Aidan Hutchinson. Marcus Davenport is there, however Stewart brings a lot of potential to the edge room.
29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Edge is on the board here, but Washington currently has Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on expiring deals heading into 2025. Golden provides another weapon to an offense that featured last year's rookie of the year. Add 4.29 speed is never a bad thing either.
30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
At 6-foot-4 and 330+ pounds, Grant provides a powerful presence with room to grow in the consistency department. Grant can play the nose spot or as a bigger three technique at the next level.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State
Probably best along the interior at the next level, Jackson provides versatility on the offensive line for a team in Kansas City in major need of it. After what the Eagles did to the front in the super bowl and trading Joe Thuney away, the Chiefs have to find ways to protect its superstar quarterback.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Once thought of as a potential first round pick, Pearce Jr. has slid after some off the field concerns have surfaced. Still he brings elite athelticism with an great get off from the edge spot. Philly has the right culture to bring in a guy like Pearce Jr. and help him replace Josh Sweat on the defensive line.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: