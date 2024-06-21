Gamecock Digest

2025 South Carolina Target Moves Up Commitment Date

Alex Joyce

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. Cocky is taken to the field.
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on a tear lately when it comes to recruiting. This month alone South Carolina has added seven commitments and it seems the summer has no end in sight.

Three star offensive lineman and major Gamecocks target, Dontrell Glover, has moved up his commitment date from July 1 to June 24. The 315 pounder out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia would be a big add, literally and figuratively, to South Carolina's offensive line class.

Glover's versatility makes him extremely valuable to whichever team he chooses to sign to in December. Listed as an interior guy by many recruiting sites, Glover played most of his junior season at left tackle.

The talented guard has been getting some love by several national recruiting sites, including Rivals, who lists him as a top three guard in the 2025 class. South Carolina will have a battle on their hands to land Glover's services.

Currently, the home state Georgia Bulldogs look to have a lock on his upcoming commitment, but this one seems like it'll come all the way down to signing day. Even with his commitment, Glover is still taking official visits this fall including one with Florida State. Beamer and the staff will hope to get him back on campus before December.

With several targets still on the board, stay tuned with Gamecocks Digest as we give you the most up to date information on your South Carolina Gamecocks.

