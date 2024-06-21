2025 South Carolina Target Moves Up Commitment Date
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on a tear lately when it comes to recruiting. This month alone South Carolina has added seven commitments and it seems the summer has no end in sight.
Three star offensive lineman and major Gamecocks target, Dontrell Glover, has moved up his commitment date from July 1 to June 24. The 315 pounder out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia would be a big add, literally and figuratively, to South Carolina's offensive line class.
Glover's versatility makes him extremely valuable to whichever team he chooses to sign to in December. Listed as an interior guy by many recruiting sites, Glover played most of his junior season at left tackle.
The talented guard has been getting some love by several national recruiting sites, including Rivals, who lists him as a top three guard in the 2025 class. South Carolina will have a battle on their hands to land Glover's services.
Currently, the home state Georgia Bulldogs look to have a lock on his upcoming commitment, but this one seems like it'll come all the way down to signing day. Even with his commitment, Glover is still taking official visits this fall including one with Florida State. Beamer and the staff will hope to get him back on campus before December.
With several targets still on the board, stay tuned with Gamecocks Digest as we give you the most up to date information on your South Carolina Gamecocks.
You Might Also Like:
- Gamecocks Secure Top 5 Spot for No. 1 Wide Receiver Target Malik Clark
- Nine South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Participate in Olympic Trials
- Meet Brian Rowe: South Caorlina Gamecocks' Versatile New WR Star
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!