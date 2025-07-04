2026 South Carolina QB Target Landon Duckworth Sets Commitment Date
High priority South Carolina recruiting target and top 10 2026 QB Landon Duckworth has announced the date of his commitment.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama, has a top two that features the South Carolina Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers. Both teams have been involved in his recruitment from the beginning and now are the last two standing, barring an unforseen change.
Via his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Duckworth made a post selecting July 18 as the date of his commitment.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting, Andre Irvins, had the opportunity to scout Duckworth and below are his thoughts on the player overall.
"Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent. Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays. Lacks consistency with his mechanics, but has flashed the ability to change the arm angle and deliver some high-level throws while on the move in a camp setting, which is certainly encouraging. Also deserves some credit for his touch on deep shots as he has hit his weapons in stride, and in high-pressure situations."
