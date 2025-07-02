Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Lands A Commitment from 2026 DL Noah Clark

Clark is the tenth commitment in the Gamecocks 2026 class.

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina football lands 2026 defensive lineman on Tuesday. Clark is the 10th commitment in the Gamecocks 2026 class.

Clark brings a devastating inside presence for the Gamecocks on the defensive line. The 6-foot-4 and 330+ pound defensive lineman out of C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina is the third highest rated commit currently in South Carolina's class. Here's what 247 Sports' Clint Brewster had to say about the Gamecocks' newest addition.

"Massive human being that has checked in over 6-foot-4 and 348-pounds but weight has fluctuated. Brings valuable size, explosiveness, and power to a premium line of scrimmage position. Best suited as a two-gapping zero technique, Clark shows ability to shed blocks with explosive hands and can get upfield surprisingly well for his size. A very raw athlete, Clark has NFL upside when you consider size, athleticism, and toughness to make plays behind the line. He's a stout presence upfront that can also bring value on passing downs. Expect Clark to see the field early in his career at the next level. Clark is a big time commodity upfront for any program in the country."

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks beat out Virginia, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech for Clark's services.

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.