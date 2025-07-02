South Carolina Lands A Commitment from 2026 DL Noah Clark
South Carolina football lands 2026 defensive lineman on Tuesday. Clark is the 10th commitment in the Gamecocks 2026 class.
Clark brings a devastating inside presence for the Gamecocks on the defensive line. The 6-foot-4 and 330+ pound defensive lineman out of C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina is the third highest rated commit currently in South Carolina's class. Here's what 247 Sports' Clint Brewster had to say about the Gamecocks' newest addition.
"Massive human being that has checked in over 6-foot-4 and 348-pounds but weight has fluctuated. Brings valuable size, explosiveness, and power to a premium line of scrimmage position. Best suited as a two-gapping zero technique, Clark shows ability to shed blocks with explosive hands and can get upfield surprisingly well for his size. A very raw athlete, Clark has NFL upside when you consider size, athleticism, and toughness to make plays behind the line. He's a stout presence upfront that can also bring value on passing downs. Expect Clark to see the field early in his career at the next level. Clark is a big time commodity upfront for any program in the country."
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks beat out Virginia, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech for Clark's services.
