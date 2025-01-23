#5 Florida defeats South Carolina 70-69
After leading at the half, South Carolina's second half mistakes led to a loss against fifth ranked Florida at Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina's 12 second half turnovers turned out to be the deciding factor as Florida was able to captalize and score 22 points off those turnovers. A back and forth game ultimately went the Gators way after Will Richard hit the winning shot with five seconds remaining.
The Gamecocks shot 2-6 from the free throw line in the second half, bringing them to 4-8 for the game. In a one point loss, shooting just 50 percent from the stripe was another nail in the coffin tonight.
This is the second top 5 loss the Gamecocks have suffered in this six game losing streak, falling to both Auburn and Florida by a combined score of four points. South Carolina is now 0-6 in SEC play and has the Mississippi State Bulldogs up next, who just beat South Carolina by 35 points to begin this losing streak.
