A'ja Wilson Continues to Proves She's the WNBA's Best

Alex Joyce

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court in the first half of the game against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
A'ja Wilson is having an impressive start to the season as the leader of a defending champion Las Vegas Aces team.

Last week we took a look at former Gamecocks in the WNBA, where Wilson was breaking records. In a game against Dallas, Wilson put up 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 steals becoming the first WNBA player in history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals in a game.

This week is no different as Wilson broke yet another record in the WNBA. Her 20 points in 14 straight games is a WNBA record. Wilson also scored 4,000 points in the third fewest games all time in the WNBA.

The Aces are 5-4 on the year so far and two games behind the Minnesota Lynx in the Western Conference. Las Vegas, off a two game losing streak, will take on Minnesota tomorrow night.

