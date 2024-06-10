A'ja Wilson Continues to Proves She's the WNBA's Best
A'ja Wilson is having an impressive start to the season as the leader of a defending champion Las Vegas Aces team.
Last week we took a look at former Gamecocks in the WNBA, where Wilson was breaking records. In a game against Dallas, Wilson put up 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 steals becoming the first WNBA player in history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals in a game.
This week is no different as Wilson broke yet another record in the WNBA. Her 20 points in 14 straight games is a WNBA record. Wilson also scored 4,000 points in the third fewest games all time in the WNBA.
The Aces are 5-4 on the year so far and two games behind the Minnesota Lynx in the Western Conference. Las Vegas, off a two game losing streak, will take on Minnesota tomorrow night.
You Might Also Like:
- Tonka Hemingway Rated as One of the Highest Returning Players
- The Champs Are Working to Make Another Title Run
- South Carolina 2024 Schedule Gets Tough Break in New SEC Model
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!