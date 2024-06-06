How Former Gamecocks are Performing this Season
Head Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks have made a lot of noise in women's basketball over the years. In a world dominated by the late, great Pat Summit, to Geno Auriemma, now Staley has planted her flag.
Since Staley took over, she has compiled a 434-106 overall record (103-3 in the last three years) with three national championships. With all that success comes dominant players in college and in the WNBA. Today's article takes a look at three of the top players in the WNBA.
Let's start with one of the league's best players in A'ja Wilson. Upon arriving in the league in 2018, Wilson left no doubt as to the type of player she would become.
In six years with the Aces, Wilson, number one overall pick in 2018, has a laundry list of accomplishments: 2018 Rookie of the Year, 2018 All-Rookie Team, five time All-Star, two time WNBA MVP (2020 and 2022), two time Finals champion (2022 and 2023), 2023 Finals MVP, and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.
This season, Wilson is looking to continue her dominance. Last night in a game against the Dallas Wings, Wilson had a historic night. After a 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 steals game, Wilson became the first WNBA player in history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 steals in a game. She is also the first player in WNBA history with at least 35 points and 5 steals in multiple games.
The seven year veteran is just beginning to add to what already is an illustrious career.
One of the most dominant players in South Carolina history, Aliyah Boston, is only just beginning her WNBA career. The 2022 Naismith Player of the Year enter the league last year as the number one pick of the Indiana Fever.
As a rookie in 2023, Boston put up 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.32 steals, and 1.25 blocked shots on her way to winning rookie of the year honors. She shot 57.8 percent field, becoming the first rookie ever to lead the WNBA in that stat. Boston is also the first rookie ever to have at least 550 points and 325 rebounds in a season.
In 11 games with the Fever this year, Boston averages 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. Though 2-9 on the season, the Fever have been dealt a tough stretch to begin the year. Expect to see Boston and the Fever ramp up with 25 games left in the season.
In 2017, the Dallas Wings selected Allisha Gray with the fourth overall pick in the draft. She would go on to become the 2017 Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Rookie team. Since then, Gray has been a consistent top guard in the league and earned a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Last season, Gray was traded to the Atlanta Dream for the third overall pick in 2023 and a 2025 first rounder. This was a big move for the Dream last season, who also gave Gray a contract extension.
"Adding Allisha Gray is a huge step for our organization and we are all celebrating a big win today," Dream General Manager Dan Padover said. "She is one of the best two way guards in the world and is in the prime of her career."
The Georgia native returned the favor by posting one of her best seasons last year. She shattered her career high in points (17.1 ppg) and set a new bar in assists (3.1 per game). The 4-3 Dream look to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Stay tuned with Gamecocks Digest, as well will continue this series as the season goes on.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Comments on WNBA
- South Carolina Football Wins and Losses Projection for 2024 Schedule
- South Carolina Football Recruiting - Who Could be Next to Commit to the Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!