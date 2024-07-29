Gamecock Digest

A'ja Wilson Leads Team USA a Win Against Japan

Alex Joyce

Team USA center A'ja Wilson (9) lays the ball up over Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024.
Team USA center A'ja Wilson (9) lays the ball up over Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY

The group stage for women's basketball tipped off for Team USA as they took on Japan. Team USA is looking at winning their eighth straight gold medal in Women's Basketball.


Former Gamecock legend, A'ja Wilson, led the way in Monday's 102-76 victory. In a game that was never in doubt, Wilson put up 24 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists on the day. She shot over 60% from the field and 4-6 at the free throw line.

Team USA is heavily favored to advance in the group stage and make it to the knockout rounds. They will have a break until Thursday August 1, where they will return to the court to take on Belgium, and finish the group stage on August 3 against Germany.

Australia and Spain may be the two biggest opponents for Team USA this year, but those games will have to wait until after the group stages.

