REACTION: Malik Clark Chooses the Seminoles

Alex Joyce

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Kentucky Wildcats with teammate wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky
In a surprise commitment, Malik Clark chose the Florida State Seminoles over North Carolina and South Carolina. After today's commitment, the Gamecocks will have to pivot as they look to put the finishing touches on the class.

Clark is a four-star receiver from South Carolina's own back yard in Rock Hill. He combines size (6-foot-2.5 and 180 pounds) with great speed (4.39 in the 40). He can win on routes in multiple ways with the ability to refine his footwork and get bigger in a P4 strength and conditioning program, all to say he has room for improvement as well.

His commitment to Florida State was not expected by those in Columbia, South Carolina. The prevailing thought by many was that he would stay home and join the Gamecocks. While this still could happen, the staff has some work to do.

Currently South Carolina has three wide receivers committed to the class in four-star Lex Cyrus, four-star Brian Rowe, and three-star Jayden Sellers. The Gamecocks would like to add a fourth receiver in the class, but who could they add?

Malik Clark is still going to be a big target for the team. Losing blue chip players in your own backyard isn't something that'll go over well in Columbia. Coach Beamer will continue to fight for Clark's signature going forward. Four-star Winston Watkins Jr. and three-star Giyahni Kontosis, who is set to commit on Saturday, are two potential names to watch out for going forward.

