REACTION: Malik Clark Chooses the Seminoles
In a surprise commitment, Malik Clark chose the Florida State Seminoles over North Carolina and South Carolina. After today's commitment, the Gamecocks will have to pivot as they look to put the finishing touches on the class.
Clark is a four-star receiver from South Carolina's own back yard in Rock Hill. He combines size (6-foot-2.5 and 180 pounds) with great speed (4.39 in the 40). He can win on routes in multiple ways with the ability to refine his footwork and get bigger in a P4 strength and conditioning program, all to say he has room for improvement as well.
His commitment to Florida State was not expected by those in Columbia, South Carolina. The prevailing thought by many was that he would stay home and join the Gamecocks. While this still could happen, the staff has some work to do.
Currently South Carolina has three wide receivers committed to the class in four-star Lex Cyrus, four-star Brian Rowe, and three-star Jayden Sellers. The Gamecocks would like to add a fourth receiver in the class, but who could they add?
Malik Clark is still going to be a big target for the team. Losing blue chip players in your own backyard isn't something that'll go over well in Columbia. Coach Beamer will continue to fight for Clark's signature going forward. Four-star Winston Watkins Jr. and three-star Giyahni Kontosis, who is set to commit on Saturday, are two potential names to watch out for going forward.
You Might Also Like:
- Malik Clark Commits to Florida State over the South Carolina Gamecocks
- PFF's Trevor Sikkema Gives High Praise to South Carolina's TJ Sanders
- Jadeveon Clowney Describes What It's Like Being Back in Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!