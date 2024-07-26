Jeff Crane Returns to South Carolina as Senior Deputy Director of Athletics
South Carolina is getting a familiar face to walk the halls of Rice Athletics Center. In a release Friday from Gamecocks Online, Jeff Crane will return to South Carolina as the Senior Deputy Director of Athletics.
Crane got his start is athletics at Texas Christian working in marketing from 2001-2006, before making his way to Columbia serving in various roles for the athletics department from 2006-2019. Since his departure in 2019, Crane served as the Deputy Athletics Director and interim Athletics Director.
Per Gamecocks Online, under Crane’s leadership at South Carolina, more than $175 million was raised for student-athlete scholarships and facilities. In addition, the Gamecocks set fundraising records and surpassed 19,000 donors, an all-time high. Crane also led the development and execution of a seat donation plan that resulted in $7 million in new annual revenue for the program.
Athletics Director Ray Tanner is happy to bring Crane and his family back to Columbia.
“I am delighted to bring Jeff and his family back to Columbia and the University of South Carolina,” said Tanner. “He made a great impact while he was here and has played a major role in the advancement of University of Memphis athletics. His broad-based experience in intercollegiate athletics will be beneficial for our department in the midst of the everchanging landscape of college sports.”
Crane says it's exciting to return to the Gamecock community.
“Our family is excited to return to a University and community we love,” said Crane. “Gamecock Athletics has always been a leader in intercollegiate athletics and I look forward to contributing to the efforts of our talented student-athletes, coaches and staff. I am thankful and excited for this opportunity.”
Crane brings experience and familiarity back to Columbia as the department will work together on being forward thinking in intercollegiate athletics.
You Might Also Like:
- REACTION: Malik Clark Chooses the Seminoles
- PFF's Trevor Sikkema Gives High Praise to South Carolina's TJ Sanders
- "We've got to find ways to make more plays in the fourth quarter"
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!