South Carolina's Dowell Loggains is "excited" about next season
Last season was one to forget for the Gamecocks on offense, but 2024 has a lot of promise going forward. While welcoming in a new QB, RB, and a reworked WR room, South Carolina Offensive Coordinator, Dowell Loggains, is eager to get started.
"We're going to have four or five guys that haven't played for us," Coach Loggains said. "You've got to find out their skillset. I'm eager to get started with that process and get these guys on the field and figure that out."
Speaking of new, Lanorris Sellers is expected to be the Gamecocks week one starter against Old Dominion. Even though Sellers only appeared in three games (4/4 for 86 yards and two touchdowns), the message is simple. "Do your job."
"The message to Lanorris is do your job," Coach Loggains said. "We have veterans that have played. We don't need him to be the outspoken leader. He needs to go out and play well. Earn the respect of your teammates by how you work, how you carry yourself, and how you going about your business."
Having one of the best running backs in the country will certainly help a new QB settle into the season. Now fully healthy after an injury plagued 2023 season, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is ready to return to his 2022 form when he was at Arkansas with Coach Loggains.
"He's worked himself really, really hard to get back into great shape," Coach Loggains said. "We expect him to have a good year."
Per Coach Loggains, Sanders will play under 230 pounds after being 240+ pounds last season. This should be the ideal weight for Sanders.
If the offense can take off in year two under Coach Loggains, together with the experience on defense, South Carolina could make last year's 5-7 debacle a thing of the past.
