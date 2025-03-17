Gamecock Digest

Are the Gamecocks on Upset Alert? An Early Look at South Carolina's Matchup Against Tennessee Tech

Tennesee Tech defeated South Carolina the last time these two programs met in the Tournament.

Alex Joyce

Mar 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) goes to the basket past Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) goes to the basket past Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The South Carolina's opponent in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament is set as the Gamecocks will open tournament play on Friday March 21 against Tennessee Tech. With their eyes likely set on another national championship run, are the Gamecocks on upset alert?

South Carolina is once again atop many analysts predictions to win it all for the third time in four years. With that in mind, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are coming out hoping to play spoiler in the tournament's first round. And this isn't the first time these two programs met in the NCAA tournament. Could a little deja vu happen in round one?

Scouting the Golden Eagles:

Tennessee Tech (26-5) stamped their ticket to the Tournament after winning the Ohio Valley Championship in overtime against Lindenwood. With the victory, Tech won its 17th straight game and its 11th OVC tournament championship.This marks the eighth time the Golden Eagles have won both the regular-season and tournament championships in the same season.

The Golden Eagles and Gamecocks last met in the 1989 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. Tennesee Tech came away with an upset victory that day - 77-73, in what was the second NCAA Tournament win in program history.

That year the Gamecocks came into March Madness as the 6th seed, while Tennessee Tech was the 11th. This time around South Carolina has turned into a dominant program winning two of the last three national titles and earning their fifth straight one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

With a roster full of veterans and winners of last season's national title, the Gamecocks should not be overlooking a squad like Tennessee Tech. However it's called "March Madness" for reason, stranger things have happened before.

