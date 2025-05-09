Auburn Run Rules South Carolina in Game One of the Series
The Auburn Tigers dominated South Carolina in the start of a three game series. Auburn scored 24 runs in four innings to run rule the Gamecocks 24-2 Thursday evening.
Fresh off of giving up 39 total runs in the series sweep against Florida last weekend, the Gamecocks came into Thursday night's matchup against Auburn hopeful to put those pitching woes behind them. Unfortunately that did not come to pass as Auburn would cross home plate 24 times between innings 2-5.
Sophomore Brandon Stone was called upon to start game one of the series on the road. It was a tough start for the young right hander. Stone would complete two innings, giving up eight runs, on eight hits, before eventually getting pulled.
South Carolina relievers couldn't stop the bleeding caused by the Tiger offense. As a group, they would throw four innings, gave up 16 runs, and struck out seven Tigers.
Offensively, South Carolina couldn't get things going. Gamecock batters would combine for just five hits on 26 plate appearances, with two RBIs.
The Gamecocks announced that games two and three would be played on Friday. First pitch for game two is set for 2:00 pm (ET) with game three getting underway 45 minutes after game two finishes.
