Gamecocks Drop An Astronomical Six Spots In D1Baseball's Latest Field of 64 Projections
After demolishing their second-to-last midweek opponent of the season in East Tennessee State and winning a hard-fought conference road series against the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, the folks over at D1Baseball.com have apparently soured on the South Carolina Gamecocks. After having Mark Kingston's squad listed as the No. 10 overall seed in their Field of 64 projections last Wednesday, the publication inexplicably dropped Carolina to the No. 16 overall seed this afternoon, the final regional hosting slot in the bracket.
While the Gamecocks admittedly didn't play the cleanest brand of baseball against the Tigers, punishing a team that's ranked 13th in both RPI and Strength of Schedule for going 3-1 over the past seven days is a bit of a head-scratcher, to say the least. The good news for South Carolina is that they have a chance to make up ground over the next two weeks, taking on the website's No. 3 and 14 national seeds in Tennessee and Georgia. Their series against the Bulldogs will begin in Founders Park on Thursday evening.
