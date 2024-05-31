Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Walk it Off in Extras!

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Chris Veach (37) pitches against the Gators in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a back and forth battle late, the South Carolina Gamecocks walk it off in the bottom of the 10th inning against James Madison.

Gamecocks starter, Eli Jones, left the game in the fifth in a tied 1-1 game, but that's when the fireworks on offense started for both teams. South Carolina reliever Ty Good heads to the mound and the Dukes scored three quick runs to go up 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

Gamecocks outfielder Ty Good gets sparks the offense in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to begin the inning. Junior Blake Jackson gets in on the action with a two run homer tying the game at four.

After a high scoring affair, the Gamecocks found themselves down 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth with one out remaining. Catcher, Cole Messina, steps up to the plate and delivers a two run shot to tie the game, keeping South Carolina's hopes alive.

A quick one, two, three inning from Chris Veach (RHP) puts the Gamecock offense back out to the plate.

A leadoff walk quickly turns to runners on second and third after an error made by James Madison reliever, Joe Vogatsky, on his throw to first.

Gamecock's outfielder, Will Tippett, hits a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Carolina the 8-7 win.

South Carolina moves onto the winner's bracket awaiting tonight's game two winner between the NC State Wolfpack and the Bryant Bulldogs. That game will be streaming on ESPN+ at 7:00 pm.

