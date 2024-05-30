Get to Know Your Opponent: James Madison Dukes vs South Carolina Gamecocks
The Second seeded Gamecocks are set to battle the three seeded James Madison Dukes on Friday at 2:00 pm on ESPN+.
The Dukes come into the Raleigh Regional after an impressive run inside the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship. Similar to the Gamecocks, James Madison reached the semi-final game before losing to eventual runner-up Georgia Southern.
James Madison boasts a 34-23 overall record and 17-13 inside the Sun Belt. The Dukes played three common opponents with the Gamecocks in Georgia State, Georgia Southern, and Arkansas. Over those three opponents, the Dukes had a 5-7 record.
James Madison Head Coach Marlin Ikenberry has been in college baseball for over three decades as a player and coach. Now, for the first time in his career, he has his first shot at the NCAA Tournament.
Offensively, James Madison is led by IN/OF Fenwick Trimble with a .371 batting average, third best in the Sun Belt. Trimble's 1.093 OPS ranks inside the top ten for the Sun Belt. The Gamecocks pitching staff will have to focus on limiting Trimble's impact in this game.
On the mound, the Dukes are led by left handers Max Khule and Donovan Burke. Khule has been successful this season in limiting batter's opportunities as his .239 batting average is good for top ten in the Sun Belt.
Both the Gamecocks and Dukes will look to build upon their conference semi final runs in hopes to becoming Region Champs.
