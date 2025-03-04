Gamecock Digest

How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Davidson

Brooks Austin

South Carolina Baseball star Ethan Petry warms up in batting practice
South Carolina Baseball star Ethan Petry warms up in batting practice / USC Athletics

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to play two mid-week games this week. Tuesday's matchup is against Davidson at home. Here's a full preview and how to watch the contest.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host Davidson on Tuesday night for the first of two mid-week opponents before they travel to The Citadel on Wednesday. The Gamecocks are fresh off a series against arch-rival Clemson in which they were swept by the Tigers.

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+

SCOUTING DAVIDSON

  • The Wildcats took 2-of-3 games in a series against Lafayette this past weekend.
  • Jamie Daly had three hits and two runs scored in Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Leopards.
  • Daly has 15 hits (.455 average) and a team-best 11 RBI in 10 games. He also has three home runs on the year.
  • On the mound, Isaac Fix has a 2.35 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.
  • Davidson will start Jacob Vokal on Tuesday. He has a 2.35 ERA and a .214 opponent’s batting average.
  • Rucker Taylor is in his seventh season as head coach at Davidson. He was the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2022.

SERIES VS. DAVIDSON

  • Carolina has a 50-22-1 series advantage on Davidson heading into Tuesday’s game.
  • Last season, Carolina won a rain-shortened 4-1 game in six innings. Tyler Pitzer struck out five and Dylan Brewer had two hits in the win. 

