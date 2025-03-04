How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Davidson
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to play two mid-week games this week. Tuesday's matchup is against Davidson at home. Here's a full preview and how to watch the contest.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host Davidson on Tuesday night for the first of two mid-week opponents before they travel to The Citadel on Wednesday. The Gamecocks are fresh off a series against arch-rival Clemson in which they were swept by the Tigers.
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
SCOUTING DAVIDSON
- The Wildcats took 2-of-3 games in a series against Lafayette this past weekend.
- Jamie Daly had three hits and two runs scored in Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Leopards.
- Daly has 15 hits (.455 average) and a team-best 11 RBI in 10 games. He also has three home runs on the year.
- On the mound, Isaac Fix has a 2.35 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched.
- Davidson will start Jacob Vokal on Tuesday. He has a 2.35 ERA and a .214 opponent’s batting average.
- Rucker Taylor is in his seventh season as head coach at Davidson. He was the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2022.
SERIES VS. DAVIDSON
- Carolina has a 50-22-1 series advantage on Davidson heading into Tuesday’s game.
- Last season, Carolina won a rain-shortened 4-1 game in six innings. Tyler Pitzer struck out five and Dylan Brewer had two hits in the win.
