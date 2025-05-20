How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Florida Gators - 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament
Here is how you can tune in to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament
The SEC's 2025 Baseball Tournament is set to begin today as the 15th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face the 10th-seeded Florida Gators in Hoover, Alabama. This will be the fourth meeting between these two programs this season and the Gators have been dominant in all three games, winning by an average score of 13-2.
South Carolina's 2025 regular season schedule hasn't exactly been a success, as the Gamecocks finished their year with an even .500 record of 28-28 but won just six of their conference games. Carolina is looking to change its fortunes against the Gators, however, and could shock the conference with a victory this afternoon.
The Gators, on the other hand, mustered up a 37-19 overall record, going 15-15 in conference games. After an abysmal start to the year, a late-season surge propelled them into the top 25. Florida will look to continue its momentum today as it faces an opponent that the Gators handled during their regular season series.
With a matchup between two high-profile programs just a few hours away, here is where fans can tune in to catch all of the action.
How to Watch: South Carolina Gamecocks vs Florida Gators
• GameDay: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
• Game Time: 5:30 pm EST
• Stadium: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network
