How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Sacred Heart - Final Game of Series

Everything you need to know on how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Jonathan Williams

May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina hitter Ethan Petry celebrates his solo homer in the third inning agains Alabama at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks hit three homers in the inning including a grand slam.
May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina hitter Ethan Petry celebrates his solo homer in the third inning agains Alabama at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks hit three homers in the inning including a grand slam. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to earn their first sweep of the season as they face Sacred Heart for the third and final time on Sunday. The Gamecocks won the first two games with Saturday's ending in seven innings due to a run rule. South Carolina won by a final score of14-0.

Following this home series, the Gamecocks then have a weekday game against Winthrop on the road. They then have a home game against Queens right after that and then a weekend series against Milwaukee.

For the fans that want to watch the Gamecocks on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on where you can find and stream the baseball game.

How to Watch South Carolina vs Sacred Heart

