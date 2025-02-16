How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Sacred Heart - Final Game of Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks vs Sacred Heart on Sunday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to earn their first sweep of the season as they face Sacred Heart for the third and final time on Sunday. The Gamecocks won the first two games with Saturday's ending in seven innings due to a run rule. South Carolina won by a final score of14-0.
Following this home series, the Gamecocks then have a weekday game against Winthrop on the road. They then have a home game against Queens right after that and then a weekend series against Milwaukee.
For the fans that want to watch the Gamecocks on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on where you can find and stream the baseball game.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Sacred Heart
- Gameday: Sunday, February 16th. 2025
- Game time: 12:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network +
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
*All stats provided by GamecocksOnline.com
