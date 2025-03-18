Gamecock Digest

How to Watch South Carolina vs Charleston

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina looks to move to (2-0) on the 2025 Baseball Season
South Carolina looks to move to (2-0) on the 2025 Baseball Season / USC Athletics

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a heartbreaker over the weekend against Oklahoma. With the series knotted up at one a piece heading into Sunday, South Carolina lost in extra innings by a final score of 5-6. Now they are looking to bounce back against the College of Charleston on Tuesday.

Jarvis Evans Jr. (Jr. LHP) is the projected starter for South Carolina. He has a 3-0 record, a 3.63 ERA, in 17.1 IP and 3 BB with 19 SO. Evans threw a team-best seven innings, striking out six batters in a 9-1 win over The Citadel.

Daniel Brooks (R-Jr. RHP) is the projected starter for Charleston. He has a 2-1 record on the season, a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 IP and 6 BB with 15 SO.

SCOUTING COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

  • The Cougars won a rain-shortened series with Dartmouth this past weekend, winning on Friday (2-1) and Saturday (7-3) before being rained out on Sunday.
  • Landon Penfield had three hits in Saturday’s win. Penfield is hitting .311 with four doubles for CofC.
  • Dariyan Pendergrass leads the Cougars with a .449 batting average while Avery Neaves had five doubles and five home runs.
  • On the mound, Jake Brink is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
  • Chad Holbrook is in his eighth season at Charleston. He was the CAA Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2024.
  • Former Gamecock pitcher Sawyer Bridges is an assistant coach for the Cougars.

How to Watch South Carolina vs Charleston:

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 18th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Segra Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+

