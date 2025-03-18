How to Watch South Carolina vs Charleston
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Charleston.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a heartbreaker over the weekend against Oklahoma. With the series knotted up at one a piece heading into Sunday, South Carolina lost in extra innings by a final score of 5-6. Now they are looking to bounce back against the College of Charleston on Tuesday.
Jarvis Evans Jr. (Jr. LHP) is the projected starter for South Carolina. He has a 3-0 record, a 3.63 ERA, in 17.1 IP and 3 BB with 19 SO. Evans threw a team-best seven innings, striking out six batters in a 9-1 win over The Citadel.
Daniel Brooks (R-Jr. RHP) is the projected starter for Charleston. He has a 2-1 record on the season, a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 IP and 6 BB with 15 SO.
SCOUTING COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
- The Cougars won a rain-shortened series with Dartmouth this past weekend, winning on Friday (2-1) and Saturday (7-3) before being rained out on Sunday.
- Landon Penfield had three hits in Saturday’s win. Penfield is hitting .311 with four doubles for CofC.
- Dariyan Pendergrass leads the Cougars with a .449 batting average while Avery Neaves had five doubles and five home runs.
- On the mound, Jake Brink is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
- Chad Holbrook is in his eighth season at Charleston. He was the CAA Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2024.
- Former Gamecock pitcher Sawyer Bridges is an assistant coach for the Cougars.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Charleston:
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 18th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Segra Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Spring Practice Injury Report Update
- Top 2026 Recruit Carter Meadows Schedules Visit with South Carolina Gamecocks
- South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Repeat as National Champions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!