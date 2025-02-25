How to Watch South Carolina vs Gardner Webb - College Baseball Mid Week Game

Gamecock Digest

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Gardner Webb.

Jonathan Williams

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Matthew Becker (29) pitches against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Matthew Becker (29) pitches against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be playing their ninth game on the season on Tuesday against Gardner Webb in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 8-0 on the season but still are not getting any love in the top 25 rankings. Tuesday is the start of just a single-game series vs Gardner Webb.

This past weekend, the Gamecocks swept Milwaukee in the three-game series with Sunday's game ending in a run rule. Ethan Petry has continued his great season as he is batting .444 with two home runs and nine RBI. Nathan Hall is also having an impressive season, batting 423 with a home run and seven RBI.

So far this season, Gardner Webb is 5-4 on the year. They had a tough opening series against St. Bonaventure, beat Davidson and won their most recent series against Mercyhurst. The Gamecocks will certainly be their first true test of the season.

A name to know for Gardner Webb is Matt Ilgenfritz as he is batting .333 on the season with two home runs, six RBI and two doubles.

How to Watch South Carolina vs Gardner Webb:

