How to Watch South Carolina vs Georgia State

The South Carolina baseball team has found a bit of a stride lately as they are currently on a five game win streak. This streak coming after they were swept in a weekend series against Clemson. The Gamecocks have an opportunity to extend that streak on Wednesday against Georgia State.
Jarvis Evans Jr. is expected to take the mound for South Carolina. He is bringing in a 2-0 record with a 4.38 ERA in 12.1 IP with 2 BB and 12 SO. For Georgia State, they are expected to throw Ross Norman. He currently possesses a 2-2 record with a 6.52 ERA in 19.1 IP with 12 BB and 20 SO.
SCOUTING GEORGIA STATE
- The Panthers took 2-of-3 games from Western Carolina this past weekend, winning 12-7 on Friday and 8-4 on Sunday.
- Colin Hynek drove in three runs in Sunday’s win while Cole Roberts struck out nine in an 8-inning start.
- Kaleb Freeman leads the Panthers with a .412 batting average and leads the team and the country with 12 doubles.
- On the mound, Caleb White has 30 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched and Roberts is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA.
- Georgia State faces Georgia Tech on Tuesday night before making the drive to Columbia on Wednesday.
- Brad Stromdahl is in his sixth season as head coach at Georgia State. He was the head coach at Georgia Gwinnett College for 11 years
How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Georgia State
• GameDay: Wednesday, March 12th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
