How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma on Sunday.
After dropping the first game on Friday, the South Carolina Gamecocks bounced back on Saturday with a big offensive showing to tie the series at 1-1 vs Oklahoma. The Gamecocks smashed 14 hits and scored 11 runs en route to their win. South Carolina's pitching staff was solid as well, only allowing five runs.
That makes Sunday's game a rubber match and South Carolina will be looking to take the first conference series of the season.
South Carolina is expected to pitch Dylan Eskew (Sr. RHP). He has a 0-1 record on the season, a 1.69 ERA in 16.0 IP and 12 BB with 19 SO. Eskew allowed just one run on three hits in six innings on Sunday against the Tigers. Eskew now has a 1.69 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.
Cam Johnson (So. LHP) is the projected starter for Oklahoma. He has a 2-0 record, a 3.93 ERA in 18.1 IP and 12 BB with 20 SO. Both pitching staffs have had their fair share of ups and downs in the series so far, so both programs will be looking to get a solid nine innings out of their starters and bullpen on Sunday.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma:
• GameDay: Sunday, March 16th
• Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
After the series, South Carolina will play Charleston on Tuesday at a neutral field before their weekend series against Arkansas.
