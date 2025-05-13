How to Watch South Carolina vs Winthrop - College Baseball
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina take on Winthrop.
The final week of the regular season has arrived and the South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready to play their final midweek of the year. The Gamecocks will be hosting Winthrop on Tuesday evening. The Gamecocks are currently 26-26 on the year, so a win would put them above .500.
South Carolina played Winthrop earlier in the season. The Gamecocks came away with a 5-3 win. Jarvis Evans Jr., struck out five in 3.1 innings while Brandon Stone picked up the win, striking out three in 3.2 innings. Kennedy Jones homered and had two hits in the victory.
Neither side has announced their starting pitchers for today's game. The Gamecocks are currently 12-1 on the year for midweek matchups and their only loss came against North Carolina. The Gamecocks are 21-0 against Quad 2, 3 and 4 teams this season.
Carolina owns a 28-7 series advantage on Winthrop and has won the previous 13 meetings with the Eagles. Winthrop’s last win against Carolina was 7-5, 11-inning game in 2015.
After today, South Carolina will close out their regular season with a conference series against No. 1 LSU in Columbia this weekend. After that, the SEC tournament will start up.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Winthrop:
• GameDay: Tuesday, May 13th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: