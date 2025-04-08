How To Watch USC Upstate vs South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks play host to USC Upstate for a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening. Here's how to watch the matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball season hasn't exactly gone quite like Gamecocks faithful might have hoped. The Gamecocks are (19-14) with a pretty glaring (2-10) SEC record at the moment. The Gamecocks are now set to host USC Upstate on Tuesday night.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Gamecocks and USC Upstate.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Mississippi State:
• GameDay: Tuesday, April 4th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Founders Park
• Where: Columbia, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
SCOUTING USC UPSTATE
- The Spartans took 2-of-3 games at High Point this past weekend, winning Friday night’s contest, 10-6, and Saturday’s game, 7-2.
- Johnny Sweeney had six RBI in Friday night’s win. Sweeney leads the Spartans with 42 RBI to go along with a .365 batting average.
- Scott Campbell is hitting .405 with four home runs and 23 RBI.
- On the mound, Chris Torres has three wins and 44 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched.
- USC Upstate’s big midweek was a 15-5, 7-inning win over NC State on March 25.
- Kane Sweeney is in his first season as head coach at USC Upstate. He was on the Spartan staff for the last five seasons, including spending the 2024 season as the associate head coach.
The Gamecocks are set to head to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.
