Gamecock Digest

SEC Network to Premiere Documentary of South Carolina Gamecocks Baseball Dynasty

SEC Network is set to premiere a documentary on Wednesday of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2010-2011 national title run.

Jonathan Williams

June 19, 2011; Omaha, NE, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) is congratulated by first base coach Sammy Esposito (41) after his single during the ninth inning against the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2011 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
June 19, 2011; Omaha, NE, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) is congratulated by first base coach Sammy Esposito (41) after his single during the ninth inning against the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2011 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

SEC Network is set to premiere a documentary on Wednesday of the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2010-2011 national title run.

South Carolina baseball's regular season is set to come to a close this weekend, but before that happens, fans will have the opportunity to relive the glory days of Gamecock baseball. At 7 PM Et on SEC Network on Wednesday, the network will be airing a documentary titled "In Spirit" on South Carolina's 2010-2011 national title run.

The touching story focuses on the story line of Charlie Peters and Bayler Teal, both of whom were undergoing cancer treatment, but became the life of South Carolina's baseball team.

In Spiritis a story of bravery in the face of overwhelming challenges, framed by the Gamecocks’ back-to-back Men’s College World Series championships,” said director Marc Kinderman. “It was an eye-opening experience to see the power of family and team, both bound by blood and sport.”

The teams also featured notable names like Whit Merrifield, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Walker. In 2010 South Carolina proceeded to defeat UCLA in the College World Series. Next season, it was the Florida Gators who fell in defeat to the Gamecocks to clinch their back-to-back championships.

In Spiritis a film that depicts arguably the greatest era in college baseball history and does so through the eyes of two little boys whose lives were forever impacted by this group of quirky college athletes and great coaches,” said producer Jake Williams. “This film showcases the magnificent connection between baseball and life, portraying the great impact athletes and sports teams can have on people of all ages.”

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball