SEC Network to Premiere Documentary of South Carolina Gamecocks Baseball Dynasty
SEC Network is set to premiere a documentary on Wednesday of the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2010-2011 national title run.
South Carolina baseball's regular season is set to come to a close this weekend, but before that happens, fans will have the opportunity to relive the glory days of Gamecock baseball. At 7 PM Et on SEC Network on Wednesday, the network will be airing a documentary titled "In Spirit" on South Carolina's 2010-2011 national title run.
The touching story focuses on the story line of Charlie Peters and Bayler Teal, both of whom were undergoing cancer treatment, but became the life of South Carolina's baseball team.
“In Spiritis a story of bravery in the face of overwhelming challenges, framed by the Gamecocks’ back-to-back Men’s College World Series championships,” said director Marc Kinderman. “It was an eye-opening experience to see the power of family and team, both bound by blood and sport.”
The teams also featured notable names like Whit Merrifield, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Walker. In 2010 South Carolina proceeded to defeat UCLA in the College World Series. Next season, it was the Florida Gators who fell in defeat to the Gamecocks to clinch their back-to-back championships.
“In Spiritis a film that depicts arguably the greatest era in college baseball history and does so through the eyes of two little boys whose lives were forever impacted by this group of quirky college athletes and great coaches,” said producer Jake Williams. “This film showcases the magnificent connection between baseball and life, portraying the great impact athletes and sports teams can have on people of all ages.”
