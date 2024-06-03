South Carolina Baseball Signee PJ Morlando Wins Gatorade Player of the Year
In a time when South Carolina baseball is still mourning its recent elimination from the NCAA Baseball Tournament, one Gamecock signee in the 2024 baseball recruiting class gets some good news. PJ Morlando, an outfielder out of Summerville, SC, was named the 2024 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. Morlando hit .392 and had an on-base percentage over .600 in his senior season.
The only reservation Gamecock fans should have about this future star is that he may not even enroll in college. MLB Pipeline has Morlando as the 57th overall prospect in this year’s draft. If he decides to play at South Carolina, Morlando will surely bring excitement to the Gamecock fanbase.
It was a tough finish to the Gamecocks 2024 season. Despite a strong performance from South Carolina's pitching staff, who allowed only five hits, James Madison made those hits count on Sudnay. The game's pivotal moments came from James Madison 2nd baseman Mike Mancini, who went 2-4 with two solo home runs, scoring the game's only runs. Mancini's first home run came in the third inning, giving James Madison an early lead, and his second in the seventh inning provided insurance.
