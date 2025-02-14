South Carolina Baseball Starts Friday - Paul Mainieri Era Underway vs Sacred Heart
The Paul Mainieri Era of South Carolina Baseball is set to get underway with the start of the 2025 season Friday night at home vs Sacred Heart. Here's a full preview.
The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program spent decades at the top of the sport under head coach turned AD Ray Tanner. Tanner's Gamecocks made the super regionals 10 times, and won back to back titles in 2010 and 2011. Since then, the Gamecocks have reached just two super regionals.
Now, they have heavily invested in a new era, the Paul Mainieri coaching regime at South Carolina is officially underway on Friday night. South Carolina is set to host Sacred Heart at Founders Park for a three game season-opening series.
After taking several years off from coaching, Mainieri brings a championship pedigree back to Columbia and this South Carolina baseball program. Mainieri has over 1500 wins as a collegiate baseball coach, a title, and 4 SEC Championships. There's no doubting the track record with Mainieri.
How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Sacred Heart
- Gameday: Saturday, February 1st. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Projected to Miss the NCAA Tournament
- Eleven South Carolina Gamecocks Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published 18 Hours Ago