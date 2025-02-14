Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Baseball Starts Friday - Paul Mainieri Era Underway vs Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Baseball gets underway Friday night at home vs Sacred Heart
The Paul Mainieri Era of South Carolina Baseball is set to get underway with the start of the 2025 season Friday night at home vs Sacred Heart. Here's a full preview.

The South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program spent decades at the top of the sport under head coach turned AD Ray Tanner. Tanner's Gamecocks made the super regionals 10 times, and won back to back titles in 2010 and 2011. Since then, the Gamecocks have reached just two super regionals.

Now, they have heavily invested in a new era, the Paul Mainieri coaching regime at South Carolina is officially underway on Friday night. South Carolina is set to host Sacred Heart at Founders Park for a three game season-opening series.

After taking several years off from coaching, Mainieri brings a championship pedigree back to Columbia and this South Carolina baseball program. Mainieri has over 1500 wins as a collegiate baseball coach, a title, and 4 SEC Championships. There's no doubting the track record with Mainieri.

How to Watch South Carolina Baseball vs Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

