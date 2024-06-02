South Carolina Final Score in Game Two of Raleigh Regional
In a game enamored by the long ball, NC State takes game two of the Raleigh Regional against South Carolina. The Wolfpack are now 3-0 all time in the Raleigh Regional against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks showed grit as they battled back every time there was a deficit, until the seventh inning. South Carolina gave up a bases loaded walk in the seventh and another run on an errant throw in the eighth.
On the mound for South Carolina, Garrett Gainey left the game after the sixth inning giving up four runs on three home runs with four strikeouts.
On offense, Dylan Brewer stepped in for the injured Ethan Petry. Brewer had a fantastic game tonight going 2-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. SS Will Tippett also had a good game at the plate going 1-2 adding in a homer.
The Wolfpack heads to the Raleigh Regional finals, while the Gamecocks will be facing James Madison in tomorrow's elimination game at noon on ESPN+.
Stay up to date for the latest information, game updates, and more with us at Gamecocks Digest.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Set to Begin CWS Run; How to Watch Raleigh Regional
- Get To Know Jayden Sellers, The Longest Standing South Carolina Gamecocks Commit
- Gamecock DB Commit Demarcus Leach Soars to Four-Star Status
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!