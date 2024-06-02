Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Final Score in Game Two of Raleigh Regional

NC State is heading to the finals of the Raleigh Regional after defeating South Carolina 6-4.

Alex Joyce

Jun 9, 2013; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Everett Avent points to the crowd after defeating the Rice Owls in the Raleigh super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Doak Field. North Carolina State defeated Rice 5-4 in 17 innings. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2013; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Everett Avent points to the crowd after defeating the Rice Owls in the Raleigh super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Doak Field. North Carolina State defeated Rice 5-4 in 17 innings. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

In a game enamored by the long ball, NC State takes game two of the Raleigh Regional against South Carolina. The Wolfpack are now 3-0 all time in the Raleigh Regional against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks showed grit as they battled back every time there was a deficit, until the seventh inning. South Carolina gave up a bases loaded walk in the seventh and another run on an errant throw in the eighth.

On the mound for South Carolina, Garrett Gainey left the game after the sixth inning giving up four runs on three home runs with four strikeouts.

On offense, Dylan Brewer stepped in for the injured Ethan Petry. Brewer had a fantastic game tonight going 2-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. SS Will Tippett also had a good game at the plate going 1-2 adding in a homer.

The Wolfpack heads to the Raleigh Regional finals, while the Gamecocks will be facing James Madison in tomorrow's elimination game at noon on ESPN+.

Stay up to date for the latest information, game updates, and more with us at Gamecocks Digest.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE