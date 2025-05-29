South Carolina Gamecock Announces Retirement from Baseball
South Carolina Gamecock Gavin Casas has announced his retirement from baseball.
While the South Carolina Gamecocks' baseball season just recently ended, a baseball career for a Gamecock has now come to a close as well. Gavin Casas announced on social that he is retiring from the game.
Injuries caught up to Casas and he feels it is best for him to move on to the next chapter in his life. Here is the message Casas wrote on social media.
"If you told me this would be my last hit ever, I would’ve said you’re f***ing crazy.
On May 28th, 2024, I took one last swing and broke my hamate bone. At the time, I thought I’d bounce back—just another setback to overcome. I rehabbed, I pushed, I believed. But life had other plans.
This past December, I underwent another knee surgery—my third on my left knee and my 12th procedure overall. After months of reflection, pain, and conversations with the people I trust most, I’ve finally had to accept what’s been the hardest truth of my life: my playing days are over.
It still doesn’t feel real to say out loud. Baseball has been my life since I could walk. It gave me purpose. A path. A platform. From Little League dreams to SEC showdowns, I poured my heart into every pitch, swing, and sprint. The highs were unforgettable. The lows taught me how to fight. Every ounce of who I am has been shaped by this game.
To my coaches—thank you for believing in me, even when it wasn’t easy.
To my teammates—thank you for the battles, the brotherhood, the memories that will stay with me forever.
To the fans—thank you for every cheer, every bit of support, and for always showing love.
This isn’t the ending I pictured. But I’ve got no regrets. The game gave me more than I could ever repay.
Now, it’s time for a new chapter. I just finished my first semester at the University of Miami getting my Masters in Finance. The cleats are off, but the fire’s still there. I’m chasing something new now—with the same heart, same discipline, and same love for the process.
This isn’t goodbye to baseball—it’s just a different chapter. I’ll carry the game with me forever, in how I lead, how I work, and how I live.
Onward.
Grateful always,
Gavin Steele Casas"
Casas started his college baseball career at Vanderbilt and he played there for two years until transferring to South Carolina. He then spent the next two seasons playing for the Gamecocks where he turned in 29 total home runs, 91 RBI and 101 hits.
