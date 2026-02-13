South Carolina Baseball Defeats Northern Kentucky 5-2 to Begin the 2026 Season
South Carolina begins the 2026 season with a 5-2 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse. First pitch of game two of Friday's doubleheader is set for 5:00 pm (ET) at Founder's Park.
On the mound, Riley Goodman saw the first collegiate action of his career. Goodman was up and down on the day but finished with no runs given up on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.
Junior Josh Gunther took over for Goodman on the mound in a pressure spot. The game was tied at 0, but the Norse were threatening with bases loaded and two outs for the second time in the game. Gunther stepped up and struck out Northern Kentucky outfielder Hunter Friedberg. Gunther would end the game with no runs given up, allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out seven batters in (blank) innings pitched.
Lefty Alex Valentin stepped in for Gunther in the bottom of the ninth following Gunther giving up a run. It was a good day on the mound Gamecock pitchers combined for nine innings pitched, two runs given up, and striking out 12 batters.
Veteran Talmadge LeCroy had a day at the plate for the Gamecocks. He finished 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in two RBIs (tied for most on the team). Infielder Dawson Harman also performed well going 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two walks. As a team, the Gamecocks finished 9 for 21 (.281) from the batter's box with five RBIs, and two home runs.
Game two of today's opening weekend doubleheader is set for 5:00 pm (ET).
Looking for more:
- LaNorris Sellers Faces an Uphill Climb to a First Round NFL Draft Selection in 2027
- From South Carolina to the Super Bowl: Three Former Gamecocks Look to Make History
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI