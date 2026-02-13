Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Baseball Defeats Northern Kentucky 5-2 to Begin the 2026 Season

The Gamecocks won their opening day game against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Friday afternoon. Game two of today's doubleheader is set to begin at 5:00 pm.
South Carolina head baseball coach Paul Mainieri Enjoys his new dugout / Photo - South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina begins the 2026 season with a 5-2 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse. First pitch of game two of Friday's doubleheader is set for 5:00 pm (ET) at Founder's Park.

On the mound, Riley Goodman saw the first collegiate action of his career. Goodman was up and down on the day but finished with no runs given up on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

Junior Josh Gunther took over for Goodman on the mound in a pressure spot. The game was tied at 0, but the Norse were threatening with bases loaded and two outs for the second time in the game. Gunther stepped up and struck out Northern Kentucky outfielder Hunter Friedberg. Gunther would end the game with no runs given up, allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out seven batters in (blank) innings pitched.

Lefty Alex Valentin stepped in for Gunther in the bottom of the ninth following Gunther giving up a run. It was a good day on the mound Gamecock pitchers combined for nine innings pitched, two runs given up, and striking out 12 batters.

Veteran Talmadge LeCroy had a day at the plate for the Gamecocks. He finished 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in two RBIs (tied for most on the team). Infielder Dawson Harman also performed well going 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two walks. As a team, the Gamecocks finished 9 for 21 (.281) from the batter's box with five RBIs, and two home runs.

Game two of today's opening weekend doubleheader is set for 5:00 pm (ET).

